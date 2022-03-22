MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Jesus Stories": a heartfelt thanks for all the ways in which God has guided the author. "My Jesus Stories" is the creation of published author Allie Garrett.
Garrett shares, "We are no doubt living in the most evil time we have ever seen. Good is called evil, and evil is called good. The Word of God is clear in Revelation 12:11 that we overcome the evil one by three things: the blood of the Lamb, the power of our testimony, and by loving not our own life even unto death. This is so simple. We simply plead the blood of Jesus, share what God has done for us, and put Him and others first. It's easy for most people to do one and three, but sharing our testimony can be incredibly difficult sometimes because it's so personal. Sometimes we're embarrassed of situations we got ourselves into in the first place. Or perhaps it's a very personal family or health situation. More often than not, we just want to keep up appearances and not air out our dirty laundry. If all of us together would do these three things, I think we would overcome so much of the evil running rampant in our world today!
"This book is a collection of my personal testimonies, a raw look into God's perfect grace and mercy in my life. At the end of each chapter, you will find a 'Two-Minute Takeaway,' which is something from my testimony or God's Word that you can easily and immediately apply to your own life. There's also a journal prompt for you to write your own testimony. You may choose to keep this book private, but I am going to make this very easy for you to share your testimony. There's actually a spot for three readers' entries. The idea is for you to record your real, raw testimony and then pass this book on. This is an opportunity for you to take part in sharing with others how the kingdom of God has impacted your life personally. Be real and be honest. Welcome to my Jesus stories!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Allie Garrett's new book will encourage and entertain the spirit as readers consider the important message within.
Garrett shares a powerful message of God's love in hopes of encouraging others to nurture a strong connection with their faith.
Consumers can purchase "My Jesus Stories" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
