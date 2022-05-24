"I Give You the Moon" from Christian Faith Publishing author Allison B. Arney is a delightful bedtime story that finds a dedicated mother and three young daughters sharing a message of God's promise on a starry night.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Give You the Moon": a sweet and uplifting narrative. "I Give You the Moon" is the creation of published author Allison B. Arney, a loving mother of three daughters who carries a bachelor's degree in psychology from Lipscomb University and owns an HR consulting firm in Nashville, TN.
Arney shares, ""I Give You the Moon" is a heartwarming wish every parent can make for their child. Inspired while rocking her daughter to sleep, Allison began reaching into the air and 'grabbing' the moon and stars to give to her daughter as they snuggled together. Mommy's hand motions would make a mesmerizing shadow on the ceiling as her little baby drifted off into a peaceful sleep. As she stared down at that sweet face in her arms, Allison began imagining what God has in store for all of her daughters. Among all of the life lessons to be taught to her children throughout their lives, she incorporates the biggest truths she prays her girls always know and remember as they grow up. Inspired by those special moments and memories, she began reciting this book every night to her daughters as they went to sleep, which led to her desire to share this moment with others."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Allison B. Arney's new book will delight and entertain as readers receive an encouraging message of the promise one carries.
With hopes that this book will help parents and children share a moment of encouragement and dreams for the future, Allison shares, "It is her hope that every parent can share a special memory of positive wishes and powerful prayers for their children and their future as they rock and read this book together. Because as all parents know, above all else, we will do anything to give our babies the moon and the stars!"
