MEADVILLE, Pa., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Cluckie": an enthralling storybook that brings empowerment, confidence, and self-appreciation to the youth. "Cluckie" is the creation of published author Allison Hartley, an author who loves telling stories to children.
Hartley writes, "This book is about a chicken that continues to have faith despite what others think or say about her.
"Fun fact: There are chickens that lay colored eggs. They are called Easter Egger or Olive Egger chickens."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Allison Hartley's new book helps children in strengthening their faith so they will be able to overcome the fears that hold them back from doing the things that make them happy.
