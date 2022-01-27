MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Those of the Unexpected": a compelling continuation of what awaits four friends who find themselves caught up in an evil plot. "Those of the Unexpected" is the creation of published author Allison Ince, a middle school reading teacher who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Ince has been creating the world of the Takeaways series since high school and hopes to see modern-day slavery come to an end.
Ince shares, "Betrayed by the third generation weapons, the Zoeks are scattered. Some have been taken to the Experiment Halls, while some are still in hiding. In an unfortunate twist, Memory and Abednego are taken into custody by a small precinct. The law enforcement have no idea what is ahead of them, but they have an awful feeling it has something to do with the disappearances in the neighborhood a few months before.
"Tyme, Tech, and Ghost befriend the Gutter Rats, a group of ex-gang members. The three Zoeks unravel the Elite's plan to destroy the neighborhood with one violent act at a time.
"While their friends fight to save lives, the rest of the Zoeks find themselves in the hands of Agent Jagger and the Elite Representatives. Who will be sold? Who will be executed? And will they ever see each other again?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Allison Ince's new book is the fourth installment in the author's The Takeaways series.
Ince continues to pack a punch within the pages of this exciting narrative filled with risk, intrigue, and determination.
Consumers can purchase "Those of the Unexpected" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Those of the Unexpected," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
