"I Can" from Christian Faith Publishing author Alpana Scantlin is a thoughtful look into the author's life and experiences of others met along the way that provide important lessons of faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Can": an empowering message of faith and connection. "I Can" is the creation of published author Alpana Scantlin, a proud military wife and mother of two beloved sons who serves in the Air Force Reserve Aerospace Medical Squadron.
Scantlin shares, "Too often, we feel that we are alone, drifting away on a sailboat of struggle.
"Perhaps you feel alone today or have felt alone before. Or maybe you are going through a tough battle right now or have had to face a difficult situation in the past. Either way, this book is for you. It was created to reassure you of God's truth which says you are not alone, and you are not struggling alone. His Word tells us that God is on our side, and with God on our side, we can get through this.
"Remember that sailboat? Well, in this book, the author jumps right into it with you. Together you will dive deep into her life, including the good, the bad, and the ugly. In her stories, you will find a friend to relate to as you hear about some of her struggles directly, both the ones that have been overcome and those in the process of overcoming.
"I Can is here to remind you that you can. It's about learning what can be achieved through the strength of Christ in you. It's about understanding the weight of personal and spiritual growth as well as the importance of a relationship with God. It's about knowing that it is possible to overcome your struggles, to reach your goals, and to win your battles.
"However, this book is also about others. It's about supporting, caring for, and uplifting others in a world that promotes bringing each other down. Just like this book aims to do, you too hold the ability to encourage someone. You can share your stories, your hardships, and your Savior with others.
"So as a fellow sister in Christ, you are invited to be a part of this journey together. So step right in and let's hoist the sail."
Scantlin shares in hopes of helping others heal and grow at both a personal and spiritual level to find contentment and peace.
