MEADVILLE, Pa., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Reborn Unconditional Love: A Love That Never Fails": a potent exploration of the trials and tribulations of life. "Reborn Unconditional Love: A Love That Never Fails" is the creation of published author Althea Driver, an Army veteran and graduate of World Changers Bible School with a two-year associate degree in Christian studies. Driver obtained a certificate of completion in pastoral studies, and achieved a certificate of honor, making the dean's list, and graduated magna cum laude.
Driver shares, "This book is about my personal life story and how I experienced some unbelievable things that I had no idea I would ever experience or see in this lifetime. Things that deeply affected me: the drugs, alcohol, and being homeless in a world that's nothing but a death trap. It doesn't have a conscience, and it doesn't care who you are or where you come from. It will eventually destroy you if you choose not to change.
"We are lost, wandering souls with nowhere to go. The thought of fear had taken control of my mind, that if I did not change, something bad was going to happen to me. I went from being addicted to believing that life is a special gift to each of us and that we can learn and share with each other. I have personally experienced the love of Jesus, and what he can do in our lives gave me hope, courage, empowerment, and faith to know that there is a purpose for me being here. Most of all, to be able to maintain an open mind with the eagerness to learn that life is what we make of it.
"Despite my many failures had not I failed I would not be where I am today, once you learn the love Jesus has for you, your life will be forever changed. You will be richly blessed and well-prepared to live your best life, which will be an abundant life forever.
"I hope and pray that this book will give you strength and encouragement and will energize you to believe in yourself. I am grateful today that I don't look like what I have been through, and I am thankful that I never looked back as to want to go back to that dark and evil world from which by God's grace I was delivered.
"The chains that once had me bound are now broken, and I am free from the tormenting pain of agony and defeat, free from suffering that once burdened me. I have been set free by the blood of Jesus, the precious Lamb of God.
"Today, I am a strong and confident person. Keep believing in yourself and the one who sent, made, and created you to know that there is nothing impossible for God to do. And that you can do all things through Christ Jesus, who strengthens you (Philippians 4:13). My dreams and goals are to be who God created me to be. Because I am wonderfully and fearfully made."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Althea Driver's new book is an emotional tale of child abuse, drug addiction, homelessness, and, ultimately, the author's faith in God.
Driver presents a personal story of life lived and God's love discovered in hopes of inspiring those in similar circumstances.
