"The Journey: One Woman's Chase to Find True Intimacy with Jesus: Based on Althea Smith's life story" from Christian Faith Publishing author Althea Smith is an encouraging message of hope and comfort that comes from a true connection with Jesus.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Journey: One Woman's Chase to Find True Intimacy with Jesus: Based on Althea Smith's life story": a potent biographical work that examines personal and spiritual tribulations and victories. "The Journey: One Woman's Chase to Find True Intimacy with Jesus: Based on Althea Smith's life story" is the creation of published author Althea Smith.
Smith shares, "This book is not necessarily a Christian book; it's a 'human Book.' We all find ourselves on planet earth. We've been taught that our mother and father bought us into this world, and we must be successful, rich, and happy. We are taught life is short, and we must make the most of it.
"We spend most of our life chasing what the world teaches us as success. Unknown to most humans, it did not begin with your mother and father. It begins with an omnipotent, omnipresent, all-powerful, almighty, self-existing God. Before the world was, he is.
"God the creator has a relationship with every single human being on this planet. Whether they believe in him or not, or call him by another name, he is still Daddy to all creation. Jesus is Father God, and in him we all live, move, and have our existence. Jesus is the Almighty God, the Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace, the Wing Beneath My Wing, the Light of this Word, our Friend, our Father, our Sustainer, and he totally understands all of us.
"We are trying to understand him. We all want to know him more, but the only door to God's heart is true humility. Every human being must humble themselves daily and recognize that there is one greater than us, whether you love him or not. He's running the show. Jesus cannot be vetoed!
"Every human is unique in their own. This book is my life story. My journey a journey that was not planned by me. Did I have a journey planned? Oh yes. That path was fashion, being rich and successful, having two children, being married to my first love, and having a beautiful life with lots of joy and happiness. I was on that path until the Creator showed up, and I said YES! YES! I did not know I could say no to the Creator—it's God! How am I gonna say no God? I like my path better—absolutely not. There is only one way, and its God's way. Cry, yell, scream, curse, say the F word—whatever you do, he's not moved by it. But follow him.
"After meeting Jesus in 1997 and saying yes, that path began to change, and my life took a drastic turn for the worse and was no longer going in the direction I worked so hard for. It was taking on a life of its own, and it wasn't pretty. If it was pretty, I would have been happy. My life became like a movie, and I was in the front row watching my life spin out of control, and at the same time, I was the main character.
"My life was now embarrassing to me. What breaks you and what breaks me is different.
"This book is my journey to find true intimacy with Jesus, and if I truly knew the cost and all I was going to endure, well, that is why it's a journey. And thank God I'm still here to tell my story because if it was up to my strength, I would have died in 2004. That was one of my many low and grave states.
"There is so much we learn in our journey, and looking back, I wish I did this and that. But the truth is, I did the best I could.
"For years I felt like I was naked on a cross with one million fiery hot swords piercing through my body; and everyone I looked to, to take me down from the cross actually add another spear.
"Those spears stayed in my soul until I no longer felt them; then they were no longer an issue. The Savior of my soul is my sustaining power. God kept me, God healed me, God taught me, God loves me, God stood by me even when I was failing him and was miserable. He never gave up on me, and I know he will see me to my promised land or, if I die, forever living in eternity with him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Althea Smith's new book offers readers a unique exploration of the author's life alongside hopeful reflections on God's word.
Smith shares in hopes of encouraging others to nurture a strong connection with God to find strength and comfort during life's trials.
Consumers can purchase "The Journey: One Woman's Chase to Find True Intimacy with Jesus: Based on Althea Smith's life story" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Journey: One Woman's Chase to Find True Intimacy with Jesus: Based on Althea Smith's life story," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing