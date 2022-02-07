MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Kylo Feels Better": a charming story of love and concern for an ill friend. "Kylo Feels Better" is the creation of published author Alysia Bracamonte, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was raised in Anchorage, Alaska, and currently resides in Arizona.
Bracamonte shares, "Kylo and Bowser are fun, energetic, loving brothers who are always up to no good. Two brothers that are always there for each other, until one day Bowser is left all alone, not understanding why Kylo can't be with him. This story is about how two brothers realized how much they needed each other."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alysia Bracamonte's new book is a darling look inside the connection between two bonded puppies.
Bracamonte pulls inspiration from living with two beloved and spunky dogs.
Consumers can purchase "Kylo Feels Better" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Kylo Feels Better," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
