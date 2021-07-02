MEADVILLE, Pa., July 02, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Giving Thanks": a charming children's story about appreciating what one has. "Giving Thanks" is the creation of published author Alyssa Wenkebach, a native of Southern California who has worked in the education field for twenty-five years. She is a devoted mother to a six-year-old son.
Wenkebach shares, "Giving Thanks is a book about gratitude and prayer. My son and I pray every night, and he started asking me, 'Mommy, what should I pray for?' I told him that he could talk to God about whatever he wanted but he should remember to be thankful. I wrote this book to help give children some ideas about gratitude and prayer. I wanted it to be something easy that parents could read to their children and children could read on their own."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alyssa Wenkebach's new book is a sweet and simple story for early readers.
With a lyrical tone and colorful illustrations, this darling children's tale is certain to engage a little one's imagination and offer an opportunity to discuss the importance of gratitude.
View a synopsis of "Giving Thanks" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase"Giving Thanks" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Giving Thanks," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing