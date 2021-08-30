MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Winkle's Journey": an encouraging and creative tale for children. "Winkle's Journey" is the creation of published author Amanda Albertelli, a loving wife and mother who works as a forensic investigator. Illustrations for this work were completed by the author's sister, Marlena.

Albertelli shares, "Embark on an inspiring journey with Winkle, a bewildered periwinkle snail in search of direction. Courageous and hopeful, he begins his pursuit along the seashore. Unlucky encounters beyond the pier will prove themselves futile; however, Winkle prevails. With retreat on his mind, he keeps moving on. Winkle finds salvation after a chance meeting. He is encouraged to look within to discover his own self-worth. In the conclusion of this tale, Winkle recognizes he is significant after all."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda Albertelli's new book is a lyrical tale of self-discovery and realizing that one holds all that they need within.

With a rhythmic tale and vibrant illustrations, young readers will be excited to read along to see what Winkle finds while venturing in search of happiness.

View a synopsis of "Winkle's Journey" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Winkle's Journey" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Winkle's Journey," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.