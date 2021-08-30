MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Winkle's Journey": an encouraging and creative tale for children. "Winkle's Journey" is the creation of published author Amanda Albertelli, a loving wife and mother who works as a forensic investigator. Illustrations for this work were completed by the author's sister, Marlena.
Albertelli shares, "Embark on an inspiring journey with Winkle, a bewildered periwinkle snail in search of direction. Courageous and hopeful, he begins his pursuit along the seashore. Unlucky encounters beyond the pier will prove themselves futile; however, Winkle prevails. With retreat on his mind, he keeps moving on. Winkle finds salvation after a chance meeting. He is encouraged to look within to discover his own self-worth. In the conclusion of this tale, Winkle recognizes he is significant after all."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda Albertelli's new book is a lyrical tale of self-discovery and realizing that one holds all that they need within.
With a rhythmic tale and vibrant illustrations, young readers will be excited to read along to see what Winkle finds while venturing in search of happiness.
