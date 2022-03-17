MEADVILLE, Pa., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Uniquely Me": a lovely story of friendship and self-esteem. "Uniquely Me" is the creation of published author Amanda Hinton.
Hinton shares, "God made each one of us different, and different is beautiful! Uniquely Me follows along with a little girl who discovers that she is fearfully and wonderfully made and that the best way to be true to yourself is to be uniquely you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda Hinton's new book will delight and entertain young readers while imparting an important message of faith.
Hinton offers readers an important message of hope and God's promise to each all within the pages of this vibrant work.
Consumers can purchase "Uniquely Me" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Uniquely Me," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
