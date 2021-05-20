MEADVILLE, Pa., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "For The Love of Family: In tragedy there is beauty and healing. The heart of what family is all about.": a potent tale of family devotion. "For The Love of Family: In tragedy there is beauty and healing. The heart of what family is all about." is the creation of published author, Amanda J. Gowin, a devoted wife, mother, and friend.
Gowin writes, "Charlotte Wingate has come out of her coma to find her entire world has been altered. Facing many physical challenges to overcome and discovering her family relationships have completely changed, she finds it difficult to process. Will she ever walk again? Will these headaches ever go away? How did all this happen without her? Is there still a place for her in their lives?
Her family is elated to have a second chance with Charlotte, and there is a lot of healing to do in all their lives and relationships. Tragedy brought them together, and now it is time for the healing to begin for all of them. So much promise and pain to journey through, but this time they know they can count on one another.
As the family grows larger and faces new challenges, they see God's hand in it and trust him to lead the way. Nothing is stronger than the love of family."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda J. Gowin's new book is an inspiring installment to Gowin's "For The Love" series.
Carrying Charlotte's story forward, Gowin examines the difficulties associated with recovering from a traumatic incident and how it affects those we love.
