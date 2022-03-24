"You Are God's Masterpiece" from Christian Faith Publishing author Amanda P. Evans is a heartfelt story of God's love for each unique soul that is found upon the earth.

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 24, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You Are God's Masterpiece": a joyous celebration of differences. "You Are God's Masterpiece" is the creation of published author Amanda P. Evans, a loving wife and mother who has served for the past fourteen years in education.

Evans shares, "Every child born is a precious gift from God. Each one is uniquely designed and created for a purpose. Children need to hear this message now more than ever. They need to know that they are beautiful, meaningful creations of God Himself. You Are God's Masterpiece is a simple poem with a worldwide message that all are important, all are purposed, and all are special just as they are."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda P. Evans's new book is an enjoyable message of God's love for young readers.

Evans offers readers an encouraging and uplifting work that expresses God's love for all.

Consumers can purchase "You Are God's Masterpiece" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "You Are God's Masterpiece," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

