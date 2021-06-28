MEADVILLE, Pa., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sometimes It Takes a Mountain: A Journey in Claiming the Idols of My Addiction": a potent examination of addiction and recovery. "Sometimes It Takes a Mountain: A Journey in Claiming the Idols of My Addiction" is the creation of published author Amanda Reed, a devoted mother and loving wife who resides in New England.
Reed shares, "Do you struggle with addictive behaviors and tendencies? Have these behaviors damaged relationships and caused you heartaches and frustrations? Do you feel hopeless to overcome these tendencies? Sometimes It Takes a Mountain addresses the author's addictive behaviors and the grace of God that brought her to recognize her need to surrender control of her life to God. In addition to sharing her specific addiction story, the author provides resources from the Word of God, with the hope that you too can overcome your addiction and restore relationships for good and for God's glory."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda Reed's new book is a powerful personal look at the real challenges associated with addictive behaviors.
With personal tales and opportunities for reflection, Reed's story is an important look at addictive behaviors that may not be discussed as often as needed. Reed writes in hope of reaching others who may struggle with similar difficulties.
