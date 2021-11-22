MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How Much Does God Love the Birds?": a delightful faith-based tale of love, faith, and trusting in God. "How Much Does God Love the Birds?" is the creation of published author Amanda Roberts, a wife and mother of two sweet kids and an elementary teacher and certified school librarian who resides in Pikeville, Tennessee.
Roberts shares, "We often worry about things that are out of our control; it is human nature. We devise plans to solve every problem that could possibly arise, losing sight of Who is in control. God reminds us many times throughout His Word that He is in control and will supply our every need according to His will.
"He does this numerous times throughout scripture by comparing His children to the birds of the air. In the book of Matthew, Jesus asks us to consider the birds. They cannot sow, harvest, or store but always have exactly what they need. Jesus reassures us that we have more value than many birds and should take no thought for tomorrow. How great His love truly is!
"So just as the birds praise and glorify His name, let all His children do the same!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda Roberts's new book is an engaging opportunity to discuss key Christian concepts with young readers.
A charming message and vibrant illustrations await young readers within the pages of this inspiring tale.
Consumers can purchase "How Much Does God Love the Birds?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "How Much Does God Love the Birds?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
