MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Who Are You, Woman at the Well?": an engaging opportunity to help young readers learn about the Samaritan at the well. "Who Are You, Woman at the Well?" is the creation of published author Amanda Roberts, a loving wife, mother, elementary teacher, and certified school librarian.
Roberts shares, "There are times we feel unworthy of God's blessings because of our mistakes, and often we wrongfully judge others and deem them unworthy as well. Thankfully, our Lord and Savior has a greater love for His children and looks beyond our faults—abundantly offering his grace, mercy, and salvation.
"The story of the woman at the well displays Jesus's humbling grace and desire for every person to be saved. Although Jesus already knew of all her imperfections and those around the Samaritan woman did not view her as worthy, he still chose to tell her the Good News of His salvation!
"Some wondered in their hearts what Jesus saw in you.
Marveling and thinking, why did he talk with her?
But Jesus sees what others cannot, and of great value He knew you were."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda Roberts's new book expresses the power of Jesus's love and the offer of salvation for anyone willing to accept it.
Roberts offers readers an enjoyable narrative with vibrant and inspiring imagery that will engage the spirit of young readers.
