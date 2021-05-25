MEADVILLE, Pa., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Daughter's Broken Heart and the Daddy Who Restored It": an empowering account of a woman finding hope in God's unconditional love and gracious healing. Through God's mercy, she also learns to forgive and pray for the ones who cause her pain. "A Daughter's Broken Heart and the Daddy Who Restored It" is the creation of published author Amanda Tungseth, a loving wife and mother and founder of a nonprofit organization called Blazin' Saddles.
Tungseth shares, "A story of pain, brokenness, redemption, grace, and unconditional love.
"Through a broken relationship with her father, A Daughter's Broken Heart and the Daddy Who Restored It paints a beautiful picture of how our Heavenly Father steps into the empty places of our lives and fills them with His unconditional love and grace.
"After spending most of her life searching to find love, many poor choices, and a broken marriage, God met Amanda on her kitchen floor as a single mother at the end of her rope—a broken woman searching for hope and love. He picked her up, loved her, and showed her His amazing grace. And, through His forgiveness, He showed her how to forgive.
"Her story will touch your heart and encourage you into a deeper walk with the Father who loves you more than you can imagine."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda Tungseth's new book is a reflective account reminding readers that the only way they can feel complete, even when their earthly relationships are broken, is by having a true relationship with Jesus. This book also encourages them to pray for the people who have hurt them, that God will do a work in their lives.
View a synopsis of "A Daughter's Broken Heart and the Daddy Who Restored It" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Daughter's Broken Heart and the Daddy Who Restored It" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Daughter's Broken Heart and the Daddy Who Restored It," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing