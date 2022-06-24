"Journey of an Apple Tree" from Christian Faith Publishing author Amber Collins is an engaging narrative for juvenile readers that explores important lessons of faith through a special relationship between a young tree and a dedicated caretaker.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Journey of an Apple Tree": an inspiring message for adolescents. "Journey of an Apple Tree" is the creation of published author Amber Collins, a dedicated stay-at-home mom who carries a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
Collins shares, "An apple tree with no apples? What kind of apple tree is that? In this journey, see how a gentle caretaker unexpectedly reveals this little apple tree's true beauty and changes the way she sees herself after walking through her own fears, doubts, and insecurities along the way."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amber Collins's new book provides readers with an encouraging message of God's love through a creative and enjoyable analogy for God's care of His creation.
Collins shares in hopes of bringing comfort and guidance to young minds learning about themselves in challenging times.
Consumers can purchase "Journey of an Apple Tree" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Journey of an Apple Tree," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing