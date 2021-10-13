STERLING, Pa., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Vonnie Bittner spins a suspense mystery to entertain and thrill with Whatever It Takes ($18.99, paperback, 9781662830457; $8.99, e-book, 9781662830464).
Ethan Bachman travels extensively as the owner of Bachman Tool and Dye while his first cousin, Andrew, holds down the fort on the domestic front. At least, that's what Ethan thought until he discovered the dark plots of Isabel, Andrew's wife, who has taken over the laboratory. Now Ethan must get to the bottom of secret projects, missing scientists, and two possible murders in order to stop the evil within his company.
"This book is for anyone who loves a good suspense mystery. Murder, missing scientists, and an owner's wife who will stop at nothing to get what she wants," said Bittner.
Vonnie Bittner is a retired life coach/caregiver from Williamsport, PA. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and is the proud mother of three daughters and the grandmother of several grandchildren.
