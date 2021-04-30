MEADVILLE, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Creator's Temporary: On Assignment": a brilliant novel that tells the journeys of those who are taking on their divine assignments and trying to seek the glory of God. "The Creator's Temporary: On Assignment" is the creation of published author Amelia "Micki" Carpenter, a mother of two born in a small town in North Carolina. She worked for a publishing company and newspaper. She also wrote the daily inspirational worldwide publication for the Union Gospel Press for one season.
Carpenter shares, "We seek a purpose in our lives to fulfill the missions that our Creator has designed for us. We, in this temporary life, have assignments to meet the needs of others and lead them to a forgiving Savior. We serve to be available in various situations to mend the brokenhearted, to give hope to the hopeless, to bring strength and comfort to those who suffer tragedies, and to set the captive free. God doesn't need your abilities; He is all-powerful. Follow with me through the events in my life where God uses an ordinary person in extraordinary situations to bring joy, salvation, warning, and hope to many. We are on divine assignments every day. We are in service for the King of kings, Jesus Christ. Your mission is possible, and you will not self-destruct. Instead, you will enjoy the blessings of God's glory as lives are changed beyond belief. Be brave, be courageous, find your assignment."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amelia "Micki" Carpenter's new book is a stirring collection of narratives that remind one of their worldly mission and their purpose of living.
