MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Best Jump Ever": a whimsical narrative of a grasshopper named Leaper Len who is determined to take home the golden trophy at the annual Hippy Hoppy Festival. "Best Jump Ever" is the creation of published author Amelia Saylor Derr, a teacher of young children with five decades of experience in the field, a mother of two amiable children, and a grandmother to three precious beings.
Derr shares, "The Best Jump Ever came into being when a grasshopper landed on my windshield as I was driving out of town. This does not happen very often where I live. I slowed my car down as the grasshopper looked like he was clinging to the window shield. As the car slowed down, he was able to hop off. I realized that I had the beginning of a story for children. I shared my story with our neighbor girl, and she was all excited about the possibility of the story. I wanted to give the reader something more than just a cute story, and as a mother and a grandmother plus a teacher, I have been concerned about the high pressure that children today must be feeling with the competitive spirit that is present in our society. Therefore Best Jump Ever became a reality as I began to formulate the story. I wanted it to be realistic even though I was using an insect to tell the story to show the children that we don't always have to be first or to always win."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amelia Saylor Derr's new book is a delightful illustrated read that highlights on gracefully accepting one's defeat.
