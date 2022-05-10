Dermatologists, surgeons, pathologists, academics and others will gather for scientific sessions spanning Mohs surgery and cutaneous oncology, reconstruction, and more.
PHILADELPHIA, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Mohs Surgery (ACMS), an organization of more than 1,700 fellowship-trained skin cancer and reconstructive surgeons specializing in the Mohs micrographic surgical technique, will hold its 54th annual meeting from Thursday, May 12 through Sunday, May 15 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown. Physicians will explore the latest advances in the treatment of skin cancer, discuss recent research findings in the field of Mohs surgery and cutaneous oncology, and address patient outcomes. At the Friday, May 13 business meeting, newly elected board members and incoming President Howard Rogers, MD, PhD, FACMS will be installed.
The Annual Meeting curriculum is a multifaceted combination of hands-on workshops, plenary sessions, specialized Morning-Mini sessions, and networking opportunities. The 2022 meeting will also feature eight guest speakers who will cover a range of topics from multidisciplinary management of melanoma to ethical considerations in dermatologic surgery.
"The ACMS Annual Meeting is a time not only to further develop our surgical skills and body of knowledge, but to renew our commitment to providing the very best patient care possible as fellowship-trained surgeons," said ACMS President Clark C. Otley, MD, FACMS. "I'm happy that we'll be able to virtually connect with our colleagues who are closer to home as we host our first ever hybrid meeting. As the leaders of our specialty, it's fitting that we continue to find the best ways for us all to engage with the issues facing our patients, practices, and specialty. Our members' excitement to learn with and from each other is strong, and I know this year's meeting will be an exceptional occasion."
Keynote speaker Dr. Martin Makary of Johns Hopkins University will present "The Grassroots Movement to Re-design Healthcare – Preparing for the Future of Medicine" on Friday morning. His address will help attendees understand the state of healthcare costs and what is driving them before presenting actionable solutions to reduce waste in healthcare and improve quality.
"The ACMS' Scientific Program Committee worked diligently to ensure this year's meeting is packed with highly informative sessions across reconstruction, cutaneous oncology, and pathology," said Scientific Program Chair Dr. Ashley Wysong. "In addition, we expanded the 'rapid pearls' abstract sessions to broaden submission opportunities and to include more members of the College in the Annual Meeting. I couldn't be more excited for everything this year's program has to offer."
In addition to the five smaller concurrent sessions held from 7:00 – 8:15 am on Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings, several pre-conference workshops attract attendees at every annual meeting. The pre-conference Hand & Nail workshop will provide useful training to beginner, intermediate and advance nail surgeons within a small group setting, while the Hands-on Cutaneous Flap Workshop and the Mohs Histotechnology and Lab Set Up Workshop offer fellows-in-training valuable instruction and perspective at an early stage of their career.
For details including the program, guest speaker bios and more, visit http://www.acmsannualmeeting.com.
About the ACMS
The American College of Mohs Surgery (ACMS) is a member organization of more than 1,700 fellowship-trained skin cancer and reconstructive surgeons specializing in the Mohs micrographic surgical technique used to treat skin cancer. The ACMS serves as the voice of the specialty, promoting and advancing the highest standards of patient care through fellowship training, research, education and public advocacy. The organization was founded in 1967 by Dr. Frederic E. Mohs, who pioneered the technique of removing skin cancer in stages, one tissue layer at a time, resulting in minimal damage to surrounding tissue. The ACMS is the only organization that requires members to have completed an extensive one- to two-year fellowship training program after completing their years of residency training. Learn more at http://www.mohscollege.org.
