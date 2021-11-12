DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are pleased to announce the promotion of Karen Norheim to the position of President and CEO of American Crane & Equipment Corporation. Karen joined American Crane in August of 2002 and has served in the roles of Marketing Manager, IT Manager, Executive Vice President, and President and Chief Operating Officer.

Karen received a dual Bachelor of Science degree in both Marketing and International Business Studies from Pennsylvania State University, as well as a Master's degree in Information Science and an MBA. She mentored with company founder and her father, Oddvar Norheim, for the past several years as part of the succession plan set in place for the continuance of the company.

This promotion recognizes the contributions Karen has made to American Crane & Equipment Corporation during her tenure with the organization and is effective on November 1, 2021.

Please join us in congratulating Karen as she takes on these new responsibilities and leads American Crane & Equipment Corporation into the future.

Media Contact

Michele Kienle, American Crane and Equipment Corporation, 6103856061, mkienle@americancrane.com

 

SOURCE American Crane and Equipment Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.