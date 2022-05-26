American Crane & Equipment Corporation, a business specializing in overhead cranes and custom material handling equipment, is proud to announce our national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise Center - East, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Crane & Equipment Corporation, a business specializing in overhead cranes and custom material handling equipment, is proud to announce our national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise Center - East, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
"We are proud to carry the (WBE) and (WOSB) certifications and bring another layer of diversity to our customers and the supply chain as a whole." – Karen Norheim, President & CEO.
The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Women's Business Enterprise Center - East is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.
To learn more about American Crane, please visit http://www.americancrane.com
ABOUT AMERICAN CRANE:
American Crane & Equipment Corporation (ACECO) is a privately held international material handling company with locations in Southeastern Pennsylvania, USA. They are the leading manufacturer of cranes, hoists and other material handling equipment, with powerful innovation, proven experience and are a government approved supplier.
About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit http://www.wbenc.org.
