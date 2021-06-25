DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Delivering the commencement speech to Penn State University's Great Valley School of Graduate Professional Studies, American Crane's President & COO, Karen Norheim, congratulated the class of 2021 graduates on their momentous achievement in reaching this significant milestone.
The Spring 2021 Commencement, offered in person and virtually, brought Penn Stater's together joined by family and friends to celebrate and be recognized for their hard work and accomplishments.
"I was honored to speak to the Penn State University, Great Valley class of 2021. They have much to be proud of for both their accomplishment in receiving their degree and completing it during some incredibly turbulent times. My hat is off to them and I hope I shared some inspiration and insight as they embark on the next part of their life journey." says Norheim.
ABOUT AMERICAN CRANE:
American Crane & Equipment Corporation (ACECO), a privately held U.S. company with headquarters in Douglassville, PA, is a leading manufacturer of overhead cranes, hoists and other material handling equipment, as well as components and parts for standard, custom and nuclear applications. At American Crane, GRIT Matters. We are passionate about delighting our customers!
We are your Expert, Craftsman & Partner
Our goal is to make our customer's job easier. We provide turnkey material handling solutions for types of industries; including nuclear, aerospace, energy, and general manufacturing. Our quality is built on depth of capabilities, with an integrated approach, in-house resources and experience.
Media Contact
Michele Kienle, American Crane & Equipment Corporation, 610-385-2994, mkienle@americancrane.com
SOURCE American Crane & Equipment Corporation