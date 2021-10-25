BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Reading Company (ARC) today announced its high-quality ELA curriculum, ARC Core, earned the highest rating of "Meets Expectations" for grades 3-5 by CURATE, a project of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). CURATE's panel of Massachusetts educators is charged with reviewing and rating the quality and alignment of curricular materials. ARC previously received top marks for its K-2 curriculum in 2019.
ARC Core is a K–12 high-quality curriculum, available in English & Spanish, designed to accelerate learning and dramatically improving outcomes for both students and teachers. A comprehensive solution for transformative literacy, the report identifies five key benchmarks for which to base its rating, including:
- Text Quality and Organization
- Classroom Tasks and Instruction
- Accessibility for Students
- Usability for Teachers, and
- Impact on Learning
The report stated that "ARC Core supports students to be engaged, independent readers, offering high-quality, high-interest texts and a structured system that can help readers identify their challenges and set personalized goals."
Jane Hileman, CEO and Founder, American Reading Company said, "We look forward to partnering with Massachusetts DESE to ensure every student in the state is enthusiastically engaged in the kind of learning life that makes them look forward to going to school every day."
About American Reading Company American Reading Company is a diverse, mission-driven organization that works to ensure every student is reading on or above grade level. Headquartered in Blue Bell, PA, ARC works collaboratively to strengthen district and school capacity at every level by placing literacy and agency at the heart of school transformation, through:
- Reading & Writing
- Knowledge Building
- Foundational Skills
- Formative Assessment
- Integrated Tiered System of Supports
As a result, all students read, write, discuss, think, investigate, and solve problems at ever-increasing levels of proficiency. Their academic performance is accelerated, and their life prospects are fundamentally improved.
Visit http://www.americanreading.com for further information.
