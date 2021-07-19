MEADVILLE, Pa., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My American Terrorists": a gripping story of fighting for what's right. "My American Terrorists" is the creation of published author America, who has overcome a life of duplicity to finally have a quiet, safe life.
America shares, "Terrorists—who are they? Some are even born right here in America—yes, they are.
"Not usually what we think of when someone says the word terrorists, but during a war—and this book is about a family war—terrorists need to be eliminated. Americans who were supposed to love America, not hurt her; help America, not terrorize her. American terrorists—yes, they do exist right here in America. Open this book, and you will see that this is a page-turner to a new American terrorist plot planned out for years to destroy her!
"Does she escape?
"Sit back and get comfortable in your recliner; you're in for an amazing yet shockingly bumpy read."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, America's new book is a fascinating exploration of what it is like to have a life shattered and how one rebuilds when there is no one to trust.
America's story is one of danger, deception, and above all else, determination to survive and thrive no matter what lurks around the corner.
