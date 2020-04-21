JOHNSTOWN, Pa., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) reported first quarter 2020 net income of $1,409,000, or $0.08 per diluted common share. This earnings performance represented a $469,000, or 25.0%, decrease from the first quarter of 2019 when net income totaled $1,878,000, or $0.11 per diluted common share. The following table highlights the Company's financial performance for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:
First
First
$ Change
% Change
Net income
$1,409,000
$1,878,000
($469,000)
(25.0%)
Diluted earnings per
$ 0.08
$ 0.11
($0.03)
(27.3%)
Jeffrey A. Stopko, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the 2020 first quarter financial results: "AmeriServ Financial Inc. reported sound earnings in the first quarter of 2020 while taking the necessary actions to begin to position our Company for the economic uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic. We are entering the second quarter of 2020 with strong liquidity, good capital and an increased allowance for loan losses. However, I am most proud of how the AmeriServ team has stepped up and worked tirelessly with customers to provide them with resources to address the financial challenges that they are experiencing as a result of the pandemic. Specifically, in regards to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), we have received approval from the Small Business Administration (SBA) for more than 250 loans totaling over $43 million which will fund in the second quarter and provide meaningful financial support to the small businesses in the communities in which we operate. We have also prudently executed numerous loan modifications and payment deferrals for our existing loan customers which will give them some financial flexibility during a period in which their business has been negatively impacted by the shutdown of the economy."
The Company's net interest income in the first quarter of 2020 increased by $94,000, or 1.1%, from the prior year's first quarter. The Company's net interest margin of 3.21% for the first quarter of 2020 was three basis points lower than the net interest margin of 3.24% for the first quarter of 2019. The change in the U.S. Treasury yield curve between years impacted the Company's net interest margin. The overall U.S. Treasury yield curve shifted downward since last year while the shape of the curve remained relatively flat, demonstrating inversion in certain segments at various times during the first quarter of 2020. Late in the quarter, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused the yield curve to move down further. Correspondingly, the Federal Reserve's actions to lower the fed funds rate by 150 basis points in March, caused the short end of the yield curve to decrease and result in the curve exhibiting a more normal steeper shape. Total earning assets increased in the first quarter of 2020 and partially offset the unfavorable impact that the lower level of national interest rates had on total interest income. The increase in total average earning assets was due to growth in total loans and short-term investments while total investment securities decreased. Interest bearing deposits increased and resulted in less reliance on higher cost borrowed funds. Effective management of our funding costs along with the downward repricing of certain interest bearing liabilities tied to market indexes resulted in total interest expense decreasing between years. The decrease to total interest expense more than offset the decrease in total interest income resulting in net interest income increasing between years.
Total loans averaged $877 million in the first quarter of 2020 which was $16.9 million, or 2.0%, higher than the $860 million average for the first quarter of 2019. The impact from the strong level of loan production in 2019 was still evident in the increased total loan portfolio average balance during the first quarter of 2020. Also, residential mortgage loan production in the first quarter of 2020 nearly tripled the level of production experienced during the first quarter of 2019 due to the significantly lower level of national interest rates. However, loan payoff activity exceeded total new loan originations in the first quarter of 2020 resulting in a $10 million decline in the total loan portfolio balance since December 31, 2019. Even though total average loans increased compared to the same period last year, loan interest and fee income decreased by $86,000, or 0.8%, between the first quarter of 2020 and last year's first quarter. The lower loan interest income reflects the impact of the lower interest rate environment as new loans originated at lower yields and certain loans tied to LIBOR or the prime rate repriced downward as both of these indices have moved down with the Federal Reserve's decision to decrease the target federal funds interest rate three times in the second half of 2019, and more significantly, twice in March of this year.
Total investment securities averaged $189 million in the first quarter of 2020 which is $9.5 million, or 4.8%, lower than the $198 million average for the first quarter of 2019. Investment security purchases in 2020 have been more selective as the market is less favorable for purchasing activity given the difference in the position and shape of the U.S. Treasury yield curve from the prior year. The limited level of purchases that did occur during the first quarter of 2020 primarily focused on federal agency mortgage backed securities due to the ongoing cash flow that these securities provide. Purchases also included high quality corporate and taxable municipal securities. The Company also responded to the uncertain economic environment by maintaining a strong liquidity position as average short-term investments in money market funds increased by $9.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. Interest income on investments decreased between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2019 by $134,000, or 7.7%. Overall, total interest income decreased by $220,000, or 1.8%, between years.
Total interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by $314,000, or 9.0%, when compared to 2019, due to lower levels of both deposit and borrowing interest expense. Deposit interest expense in 2020 was lower by $272,000, or 10.0%. Overall, the Company's loyal core deposit base continues to be a source of strength for the Company during periods of market volatility. Total average deposits grew since the first quarter of 2019 and totaled $983 million in the first quarter of 2020 which was $13.8 million, or 1.4%, higher than the 2019 first quarter average. This represents the fourth consecutive quarter that total deposits have averaged in a relatively narrow range of $980 to $985 million. Management prudently and effectively executed several deposit product pricing decreases given the declining interest rate environment and the corresponding downward pressure that these falling interest rates have on the net interest margin. As a result, the Company experienced deposit cost relief. Specifically, the Company's average cost of interest bearing deposits declined by 17 basis points between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2019. The Company's loan to deposit ratio averaged 89.2% in the first quarter of 2020 which we believe indicates that the Company has ample capacity to grow its loan portfolio and is positioned well to assist our customers and the community given the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the economy.
The Company experienced a $42,000, or 5.4%, decrease in the interest cost of borrowings in the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the first quarter of 2019. The decline is a result of lower total average borrowings between years combined with the impact from the Federal Reserve's actions to decrease interest rates since the middle of 2019 and the impact that these rate decreases had on the cost of overnight borrowed funds and the replacement of matured FHLB term advances. The total 2020 first quarter average term advance borrowings balance increased by approximately $8.3 million, or 17.7%, when compared to the first quarter of 2019 as the Company took advantage of yield curve inversions to prudently extend borrowings. As a result, the combined growth of average FHLB term advances and total average deposits resulted in total average overnight borrowed funds decreasing between years by $12.5 million, or 81.1%. Overall, the 2020 first quarter average of FHLB borrowed funds was $58.2 million, which represents a decrease of $4.2 million, or 6.7%.
The Company recorded a $175,000 provision expense for loan losses in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to a $400,000 provision recovery recorded in the first quarter of 2019, which represents a net unfavorable shift of $575,000. The 2020 provision reflects the loan growth experienced since last year along with our decision to strengthen certain qualitative factors within our allowance for loan losses calculation due to the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's current asset quality remains strong as evidenced by low levels of loan delinquency, net loan charge-offs and non-performing assets. The Company experienced net loan charge-offs of $120,000, or 0.06% of total loans, in the 2020 first quarter compared to net loan charge-offs of $164,000, or 0.08% of total loans, in the first quarter of 2019. Non-performing assets totaled $2.2 million, or only 0.26% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. In summary, the allowance for loan losses provided 416% coverage of non-performing assets, and 1.06% of total loans, at March 31, 2020, compared to 397% coverage of non-performing assets, and 1.05% of total loans, at December 31, 2019.
Total non-interest income in the first quarter of 2020 increased by $227,000, or 6.3%, from the prior year's first quarter. Income from residential mortgage loan sales into the secondary market increased by $175,000, or 282.3%, due to the strong level of residential mortgage loan production in the first quarter of 2020. The higher level of residential mortgage loan production also resulted in mortgage related fees increasing by $82,000, or 186.4%. Wealth management fees increased by $158,000, or 6.6%, due to an improved equity market which positively impacted market values for assets under management in the first two months of the first quarter of 2020. The late first quarter 2020 negative impact to the equity market from the COVID-19 pandemic and the pandemic's impact on the Company's wealth management fees will be more evident in this year's second quarter financial results. Other income declined by $161,000, or 24.2%, after the Company recognized a gain in 2019 on the sale of equity shares from a previous acquisition.
The Company's total non-interest expense in the first quarter of 2020 increased by $340,000, or 3.3%, when compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase was due to higher salaries & benefits expense of $403,000, or 6.4%, and increased occupancy & equipment costs of $47,000, or 4.6%. These increases more than offset reductions to other expense of $90,000, or 5.1%, and FDIC deposit insurance expense of $54,000, or 67.5%. Within salaries & benefits, pension expense increased by $188,000, or 53.0% between years. This significant increase results from the unfavorable impact that the lower interest rate environment has on the discount rates that are used to revalue the defined benefit pension obligation each year. In addition, the higher salaries & benefits expense is also due to increased health care costs, greater incentive compensation as a result of increased residential mortgage loan production, and increased salaries expense. The higher salaries expense reflects annual merit increases and the addition of several employees to address management succession planning. The greater level of occupancy & equipment expenses since last year resulted largely from higher depreciation costs. The decrease to other expense resulted from the Company recognizing a reduction in the unfunded commitment reserve while the lower FDIC deposit insurance expense was due to the Company applying the remaining portion of the credit from the application of the Small Bank Assessment Credit regulation. Finally, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $366,000, or an effective tax rate of 20.6%, in the first quarter of 2020. This compares to an income tax expense of $491,000, or an effective tax rate of 20.7%, for the first quarter of 2019.
The Company had total assets of $1.17 billion, shareholders' equity of $100.8 million, a book value of $5.92 per common share and a tangible book value(1) of $5.22 per common share at March 31, 2020. In accordance with the common stock buyback program announced on April 16, 2019, the Company returned an additional $151,000 of capital to its shareholders through the repurchase of 35,962 shares of its common stock in the first quarter of 2020 to complete this program. The Company continued to maintain strong capital ratios that exceed the regulatory defined well capitalized status.
QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK CASH DIVIDEND
The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.025 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend. The cash dividend is payable May 18, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 4, 2020. This cash dividend represents a 3.6% annualized yield using the April 17, 2020 closing stock price of $2.76. For the first quarter of 2020, the Company's dividend payout ratio amounted to 31.3%.
Forward-Looking Statements
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release.
AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.
NASDAQ: ASRV
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DATA
March 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and ratio data)
(Unaudited)
2020
1QTR
PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:
Net income
$1,409
PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):
Return on average assets
0.48%
Return on average equity
5.69
Return on average tangible common equity (B)
6.46
Net interest margin
3.21
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of
0.06
Loan loss provision (credit) as a percentage of
average loans
0.08
Efficiency ratio
84.46
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic
$0.08
Average number of common shares outstanding
17,043
Diluted
0.08
Average number of common shares outstanding
17,099
Cash dividends paid per share
$0.025
2019
1QTR
2QTR
3QTR
4QTR
FULL YEAR
PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:
Net income
$1,878
$1,792
$1,689
$669
$6,028
PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):
Return on average assets
0.66%
0.61%
0.57%
0.23%
0.51%
Return on average equity
7.84
7.24
6.60
2.59
6.02
Return on average tangible common equity (B)
8.94
8.22
7.48
2.93
6.84
Net interest margin
3.24
3.30
3.18
3.26
3.29
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of
0.08
0.00
(0.01)
0.02
0.02
Loan loss provision (credit) as a percentage of
average loans
(0.19)
0.00
0.10
0.44
0.09
Efficiency ratio
83.90
82.18
81.65
85.30
83.23
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic
$0.11
$0.10
$0.10
$0.04
$0.35
Average number of common shares outstanding
17,578
17,476
17,278
17,111
17,359
Diluted
0.11
0.10
0.10
0.04
0.35
Average number of common shares outstanding
17,664
17,560
17,360
17,193
17,440
Cash dividends paid per share
$0.020
$0.025
$0.025
$0.025
$0.095
AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.
NASDAQ: ASRV
--CONTINUED--
(Dollars in thousands, except per share, statistical, and ratio data)
(Unaudited)
2020
1QTR
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:
Assets
$1,168,355
Short-term investments/overnight funds
6,431
Investment securities
184,784
Loans and loans held for sale
877,399
Allowance for loan losses
9,334
Goodwill
11,944
Deposits
957,593
FHLB borrowings
74,572
Subordinated debt, net
7,517
Shareholders' equity
100,840
Non-performing assets
2,244
Tangible common equity ratio (B)
7.69%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio
13.41
PER COMMON SHARE:
Book value
$5.92
Tangible book value (B)
5.22
Market value (C)
2.62
Wealth management assets – fair market value (A)
$1,983,952
STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:
Full-time equivalent employees
306
Branch locations
16
Common shares outstanding
17,043,644
2019
1QTR
2QTR
3QTR
4QTR
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:
Assets
$1,167,682
$1,190,583
$1,171,426
$1,171,184
Short-term investments/overnight funds
7,996
6,532
6,039
6,526
Investment securities
194,553
191,168
182,699
181,685
Loans and loans held for sale
863,134
890,081
875,082
887,574
Allowance for loan losses
8,107
8,102
8,345
9,279
Goodwill
11,944
11,944
11,944
11,944
Deposits
957,779
968,480
969,989
960,513
FHLB borrowings
79,483
88,314
66,905
76,080
Subordinated debt, net
7,493
7,499
7,505
7,511
Shareholders' equity
99,061
101,476
102,460
98,614
Non-performing assets
1,168
1,681
1,957
2,339
Tangible common equity ratio (B)
7.54%
7.60%
7.81%
7.48%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio
13.37
13.14
13.33
13.49
PER COMMON SHARE:
Book value
$5.65
$5.84
$5.98
$5.78
Tangible book value (B)
4.97
5.15
5.28
5.08
Market value (C)
4.02
4.15
4.14
4.20
Wealth management assets – fair market value (A)
$2,229,860
$2,288,576
$2,142,513
$2,237,898
STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:
Full-time equivalent employees
309
309
308
309
Branch locations
16
16
16
16
Common shares outstanding
17,540,676
17,384,355
17,146,714
17,057,871
NOTES:
(A)
Not recognized on the consolidated balance sheets.
(B)
Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release.
(C)
Based on closing price reported by the principal market on which the security is traded last business day of the corresponding reporting period.
AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.
NASDAQ: ASRV
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
2020
1QTR
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$10,332
Interest on investments
1,612
Total Interest Income
11,944
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
2,458
All borrowings
735
Total Interest Expense
3,193
NET INTEREST INCOME
8,751
Provision (credit) for loan losses
175
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES
8,576
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Wealth management fees
2,554
Service charges on deposit accounts
286
Net realized gains on loans held for sale
237
Mortgage related fees
126
Net realized gains on investment securities
0
Impairment charge on other investments
0
Bank owned life insurance
125
Other income
504
Total Non-Interest Income
3,832
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
6,704
Net occupancy expense
671
Equipment expense
395
Professional fees
1,154
FDIC deposit insurance expense
26
Other expenses
1,683
Total Non-Interest Expense
10,633
PRETAX INCOME
1,775
Income tax expense
366
NET INCOME
$1,409
2019
1QTR
2QTR
3QTR
4QTR
FULL YEAR
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$10,418
$10,994
$10,737
$10,784
$42,933
Interest on investments
1,746
1,771
1,696
1,621
6,834
Total Interest Income
12,164
12,765
12,433
12,405
49,767
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
2,730
2,867
2,895
2,697
11,189
All borrowings
777
837
774
748
3,136
Total Interest Expense
3,507
3,704
3,669
3,445
14,325
NET INTEREST INCOME
8,657
9,061
8,764
8,960
35,442
Provision (credit) for loan losses
(400)
0
225
975
800
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES
9,057
9,061
8,539
7,985
34,642
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Wealth management fees
2,396
2,419
2,431
2,484
9,730
Service charges on deposit accounts
310
317
321
323
1,271
Net realized gains on loans held for sale
62
107
405
291
865
Mortgage related fees
44
77
97
84
302
Net realized gains on investment securities
0
30
88
0
118
Impairment charge on other investments
0
0
0
(500)
(500)
Bank owned life insurance
128
129
131
133
521
Other income
665
578
622
601
2,466
Total Non-Interest Income
3,605
3,657
4,095
3,416
14,773
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
6,301
6,348
6,324
6,456
25,429
Net occupancy expense
658
622
599
618
2,497
Equipment expense
361
387
333
429
1,510
Professional fees
1,120
1,249
1,276
1,240
4,885
FDIC deposit insurance expense
80
80
0
(60)
100
Other expenses
1,773
1,770
1,971
1,880
7,394
Total Non-Interest Expense
10,293
10,456
10,503
10,563
41,815
PRETAX INCOME
2,369
2,262
2,131
838
7,600
Income tax expense
491
470
442
169
1,572
NET INCOME
$1,878
$1,792
$1,689
$669
$6,028
AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.
NASDAQ: ASRV
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
2020
2019
1QTR
1QTR
Interest earning assets:
Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income
$877,097
$860,169
Short-term investment in money market funds
17,512
7,773
Deposits with banks
1,015
1,020
Total investment securities
188,880
198,364
Total interest earning assets
1,084,504
1,067,326
Non-interest earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
19,087
21,899
Premises and equipment
18,593
15,312
Other assets
65,146
62,081
Allowance for loan losses
(9,317)
(8,665)
Total assets
$1,178,013
$1,157,953
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing deposits:
Interest bearing demand
$167,066
$163,893
Savings
97,166
97,851
Money market
229,838
241,727
Other time
341,948
315,389
Total interest bearing deposits
836,018
818,860
Borrowings:
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings
2,908
15,413
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
55,292
46,984
Guaranteed junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
13,085
13,085
Subordinated debt
7,650
7,650
Lease liabilities
3,993
1,408
Total interest bearing liabilities
918,946
903,400
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
146,840
150,246
Other liabilities
12,615
7,141
Shareholders' equity
99,612
97,166
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$1,178,013
$1,157,953
AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.
NASDAQ: ASRV
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY, TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and ratio data)
(Unaudited)
The press release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting policies in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are "return on average tangible common equity", "tangible common equity ratio" and "tangible book value per share." This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of our performance because it believes these measures are material and will be used as a measure of our performance by investors.
2020
1QTR
Net income
$1,409
Average shareholders' equity
99,612
Less: Goodwill
11,944
Average tangible common equity
87,668
Return on average tangible common
6.46%
1QTR
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY
Total shareholders' equity
$100,840
Less: Goodwill
11,944
Tangible common equity
88,896
TANGIBLE ASSETS
Total assets
1,168,355
Less: Goodwill
11,944
Tangible assets
1,156,411
Tangible common equity ratio
7.69%
Total shares outstanding
17,043,644
Tangible book value per share
$5.22
2019
1QTR
2QTR
3QTR
4QTR
FULL YEAR
Net income
$1,878
$1,792
$1,689
$669
$6,028
Average shareholders' equity
97,166
99,371
101,566
102,391
100,123
Less: Goodwill
11,944
11,944
11,944
11,944
11,944
Average tangible common equity
85,222
87,427
89,622
90,447
88,179
Return on average tangible common
8.94%
8.22%
7.48%
2.93%
6.84%
1QTR
2QTR
3QTR
4QTR
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY
Total shareholders' equity
$99,061
$101,476
$102,460
$98,614
Less: Goodwill
11,944
11,944
11,944
11,944
Tangible common equity
87,117
89,532
90,516
86,670
TANGIBLE ASSETS
Total assets
1,167,682
1,190,583
1,171,426
1,171,184
Less: Goodwill
11,944
11,944
11,944
11,944
Tangible assets
1,155,738
1,178,639
1,159,482
1,159,240
Tangible common equity ratio
7.54%
7.60%
7.81%
7.48%
Total shares outstanding
17,540,676
17,384,355
17,146,714
17,057,871
Tangible book value per share
$4.97
$5.15
$5.28
$5.08