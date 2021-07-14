BERWYN, Pa., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

AMETEK will webcast its second quarter 2021 investor conference call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, beginning at 8:30 AM ET. The live audio webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Events & Presentations link in the "Investors" section of www.ametek.com. A replay of the call will also be archived on the website and will be available until the next quarterly earnings call. 

Corporate Profile:

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales in 2020 of more than $4.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

Contact:

AMETEK, Inc.

Kevin Coleman

Vice President, Investor Relations

1100 Cassatt Road

Berwyn, Pennsylvania 19312

kevin.coleman@ametek.com 

Phone: 610.889.5247

 

