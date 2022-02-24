MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In My Right Mind: My Life with Epilepsy": a poignant exploration of a life lived in dedicated faith through the highs and lows. "In My Right Mind: My Life with Epilepsy" is the creation of published author Amy Crane, a special-education teacher who has taught students with disabilities for over twenty-five years.
Crane shares, "In My Right Mind is a story of my experience living with epilepsy in my childhood and young adult years. I had complex partial and grand mal seizures, those seizures that are difficult to control by medication. I went on to college to pursue a teaching degree, although I continued to have seizures on a regular basis. I faced physical, emotional, and spiritual trials while trying to keep up with the academic requirements of my degree program. Then in my junior year of college, God opened doors for me to put my epilepsy behind me and gain a better quality of life. I had the opportunity to find out if I was a candidate for brain surgery. After undergoing medical tests, I was informed that I had the most operable type of epilepsy. I knew that God was leading me to a higher ground as He opened doors for me to have brain surgery."
Amy writes from her heart as she shares how God worked in her life and brought her to where she is today. As you read her story, you will be inspired by her faith in God and determination to overcome her obstacles. She brings to light the truth of God's promise that He will never leave us or forsake us.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Crane's new book will encourage others faced with similar medical challenges.
