"Song of the Sparrow" from Christian Faith Publishing author Amy Lee Bailes is a charming short story that offers readers a hopeful message of God's love and unexpected bounty with a twist of romance.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Song of the Sparrow": a delightful tale of community, true love, and trusting in God's plan. "Song of the Sparrow" is the creation of published author Amy Lee Bailes, a proud mother of two sons and native of East Tennessee.
Bailes shares, "In the small town of Jasper, Tennessee, new friendships and adventures await the women at The Sparrow. In this second book of The Sparrow series, familiar faces are found as well as some new friends, as the story unfolds and shows how God will reveal one's potential and fulfill hopes and dreams when faith is present. God is truly amazing."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Lee Bailes's new book is a compelling second installment from the author's "The Sparrow Series."
Bailes offers an exciting follow up to her flagship novel within the pages of this charismatic fiction.
