MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Where the Past Is Still Happening": a satisfying journey through the author's fondest memories. "Where the Past Is Still Happening" is the creation of published author Amy Marshall, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was raised in Warrendale, Pennsylvania. Marshall is a piano tuner, technician, and rebuilder with a passion for gardening.
Marshall shares, "Where the Past Is Still Happening evokes not just nostalgia, but a desire to share stories from your own life with others. This book reminds us of our own childhoods, and also reminds us that trials and even hardships build meaning into our stories. Reading Where the Past Is Still Happening may awaken in you a desire to plant some seeds and start a garden; it will surely make you hungry for great tasting old-fashioned foods and includes a collection of timeless recipes you will want to add to your repertoire. Some of the recipes appear in this engaging story about a Pennsylvania family who lived, grew food, cooked, and faced life's challenges with commitment to each other, hard work, faith in God, and respect for the earth.
"The book is the author's tale of living all of her life in a house built in 1842. It incorporates local history, as told to her by elderly neighbors and townsfolk who had lived in the town all of their lives. Interwoven are true stories about the house, the town, and the times; about meaningful events spanning almost two centuries, told by the people who lived them. Real life events told by real people, Where the Past Is Still Happening touches on world wars, country schooling, local history, indentured servitude, food as nurture, and fortitude and faith in good times and bad."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Marshall's new book will entertain as it harkens back to a time when neighbors were like family.
Marshall welcomes readers to enjoy a collection of dear remembrances within the pages of this charming autobiographical work.
