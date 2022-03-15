MEADVILLE, Pa., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Journey to Motherhood": a heartfelt reflection on the author's experiences with becoming a mother. "Journey to Motherhood" is the creation of published author Amy Martin, a loving mother who is married to her high school sweetheart. Martin works as her pastor's assistant and is currently the Women's Ministry Director at her local church.
Martin shares, "Journey to Motherhood is the author's personal testimony of her hardships and triumphs of conceiving and carrying her children. Having children did not come easy to her and her husband, and she does not hold back the emotional toll it takes on one's life and marriage.
"This season of her life brought on many unexpected turns and tests where she had to rely on her faith and the Word of God to carry her through.
"Amy is very real about the feelings and experiences she endured in hopes that others who read this will know they are not alone. Despite the doctor's reports and test results, miracles do happen! The purpose of this book is to encourage others who are experiencing the same heart-wrenching journey that there is hope and that God's promises are real."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Martin's new book is an open exploration of the heartbreak, faith, and ultimate joy experienced on the path to motherhood.
Martin provides a hopeful message for those faced with similar difficulties on the path to becoming a mother.
Consumers can purchase "Journey to Motherhood" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Journey to Motherhood," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing