MEADVILLE, Pa., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Because He Saved Me" is a book for those standing at the crossroads in life. "Because He Saved Me" is the work of author Amy Morton, a woman on a mission to win souls in the name of Jesus.
Morton shares, "Have you ever found yourself at a crossroads in life where you knew you weren't on the right course, but you didn't know how to choose the correct one? Or perhaps you feared that you were coming up upon treacherous terrain, yet you knew you weren't properly prepared to face it? Read one woman's journey through tragedy and how listening to God's voice not only prepared her for it but also provided her the direction to complete God's will throughout the trip. Because He Saved Me is an inspirational story detailing the importance of clearing out this world's clutter to make room for the Holy Trinity's overwhelming power and His ability to guide us through impending adversities, ultimately leading us to the glorious eternity reserved only for Christ's church.
"This prevailing and motivating story centers around the miraculous survival of the author's husband after he suffered a rare and generally fatal cardiac event. With the divine preparation received during the three months beforehand, the author was able to fully submit to the Holy Spirit and accomplish seemingly impossible feats during the emergency. Focusing on the emergency and the seven days spent in the hospital, as well as the three months before and after the miracle, it is fascinating to watch the story come full circle into a true modern-day miracle. Filled with undeniable numeric signs and scriptural guidance from God, angelic encounters, and a medical marvel, Because He Saved Me is certain to strengthen your faith and inspire you to seek God's voice as you navigate your individual course through this world and into eternity. Sharing this story is not intended to gain the author any praise; rather, the sole intention is to praise God and spread His wondrous glory in an effort to win souls for heaven. To God be the glory; praise to above!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Morton's new book intends only to spread the glory of God in Heaven.
View a synopsis of "Because He Saved Me" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Because He Saved Me" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Because He Saved Me," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
