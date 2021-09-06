MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fancy Girl and a Scruffy Boy": an engaging and educational moment for young readers. "Fancy Girl and a Scruffy Boy" is the creation of published author Amy Ormiston, a loving wife and mother, a dedicated woman of God, and a former praise team leader.
Ormiston shares, "This is a heartwarming story about two dogs who loved each other very much until one day they got a new toy and one of the dogs loved it so much that he no longer paid any attention to the other dog. The other dog began to feel unloved and unwanted. She stayed as long as she could, but eventually, she decided to leave because her dream life became a nightmare and she didn't have any more strength to stay. But she knew running away from their problem would never fix the problem, so she stayed. In the end, they communicated and solved their problem together and became happy again and very blessed.
"This story teaches both children and adults about the importance of spending time with each other and not letting an addiction take priority over relationships with loved ones."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Ormiston's new book is a thoughtful and encouraging lesson on valuing loved ones.
With an essential message and lovely illustrations, parents and young readers will have an opportunity to discuss what is truly important in life.
