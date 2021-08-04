MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "All Kinds of Mommies": a charming story of maternal love. "All Kinds of Mommies" is the creation of published author Amy Wouters, a loving wife and mother of four who has experience working with adopted and special needs children, as well as those who live in unique and challenging family scapes.
Wouters shares, "Not every mommy is the same, but they all are special.
"There is beauty in their differences.
"Children want to know they are loved no matter what kind of mommy they have or where they live.
"Without realizing it, children will be connecting and relating to this book in some way.
"This timely and simple message will uplift, comfort, and acknowledge the beauty in how different each and every life is."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Wouters's new book is a heartfelt tale of how some moms may not be like others, but they all share a love for their children.
Wouters presents a heartfelt story of maternal love alongside heartwarming illustrations that depict a variety of examples of the unique nature of motherhood.
View a synopsis of "All Kinds of Mommies" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "All Kinds of Mommies" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "All Kinds of Mommies," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing