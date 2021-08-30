MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Set Free Through Christ Who Strengthens Me": a compelling tale of one woman's fight to escape a life of torment. "Set Free Through Christ Who Strengthens Me" is the creation of published author Amy Zillner, who began a writing career as a freelance reporter for The Daily Press, The Apple Valley Review, and the Hesperia Star in Victorville, California. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English with an emphasis on creative writing and currently works as a librarian for the San Bernardino County Library.
Zillner shares, "Have you ever wondered what it would take for a brainwashed, suicidal victim of a cult to be able to live a normal life? I know a little more than some about deliverance. Once I was told I was possessed by demons and a danger to all those around me. I stayed up many a night being 'delivered,' coughing up 'demons.' Told I didn't have enough faith or I was in love with the demon inside of me and I didn't want to let it go. I went to many a prayer meeting, but the 'demons' wouldn't let go. Or so I thought. The demons were not what was inside of me; it was the company I kept who was around me. They piled lie upon lie upon lie in my mind. Why? I don't know. For manipulation, for control, for kicks, or maybe out of ignorance. It almost broke me. It took me to the edge of my sanity, and let me tell you, it's been a long way coming back. Have you ever been there? What darkness do you face? Are you on the edge of your sanity? Let me tell you there is a peace that belongs to those who belong to Christ. This book will show you how a life with Christ is the only way to be fully set free from the situation that you face. This book will shine the light of hope into your life. Set Free through Christ Who Strengthens Me is my journey from being a victim of a cult to living a full life with Christ. Come share the journey with me and see how Christ will be your strength when you are at your darkest hour."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Zillner's new book is a fascinating and profoundly personal tale of survival.
Zillner writes in hopes of encouraging others in spiritually or physically dangerous situations and spreading the message of the dangers of succumbing to cult tactics.
