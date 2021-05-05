MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life of a Jewel": an emotive anthology. "Life of a Jewel" is the creation of published author, Anastasia Catalino, a native of Brooklyn, NY who has overcome many obstacles from life with cerebral palsy.
Catalino writes, "This book tells the story of a girl who has cerebral palsy, who is facing many different obstacles she thought that she will never overcome. Through her journey in life, she is faced with major surgeries. No matter what, she would not let her disability control her. She knows she can do anything through Christ. In her life, she always wanted to know what her calling in her life was.
She knows everything in life happens for a reason. In life, she also learned you can't stop; you have to keep going."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anastasia Catalino's new book is an encouraging array of verses inspired by moments in the authors life and faith.
Pairing her unique poetry with relevant Scripture, Ms. Catalino hopes to inspire and encourage readers everywhere to push through any obstacles in their way.
