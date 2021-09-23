MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Evolution of Me: From Trial to Triumph Through Breast Cancer": a gripping and potent journey through diagnosis, treatment, and coming to grips with living as a cancer survivor. "The Evolution of Me: From Trial to Triumph Through Breast Cancer" is the creation of published author Anastasia R. Stevenson, a loving wife and mother who has a fulfilling and driven career as director of project management at Cigna/Express Scripts. She dedicates time to a beloved community through serving on the board of the Mathews-Dickey Boys' and Girls' Club, serving as an MBC ANGEL with the Tigerlily Foundation, and as an ambassador on The Pink Angels Foundation.
Stevenson shares, "This book is an all-in detailed journey through one of life's most challenging battles. In it, Anastasia provides excellent insight into her journey with breast cancer. She provides helpful hints on how to thrive through the journey, leaning entirely on her faith and her family. Anastasia details the ups and downs through being diagnosed at age thirty-four, a wife and mom to three little ones. Anastasia holds nothing back as she dives into motherhood, friendship, and marriage. With the God-given strength she was given, she shares all of the changes and challenges the cancer journey brings."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anastasia R. Stevenson's new book is a powerful and personal look into the author's battle with cancer.
Stevenson writes in hopes of encouraging others who are going through a similar battle. Readers will find a raw and inspiring tale within the pages of this deeply personal story.
