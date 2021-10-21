ALLENTOWN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andesa, a leading provided of comprehensive flexible technology and services within the life insurance industry, has kicked off a series of events as part of Employee Ownership (EO) Month.
Each October, companies around the world take the month to celebrate employee ownership. "EO Month is a perfect time to recognize our incredible employee-owners who make our company successful," said Ron Scheese, President and CEO. "When Andesa elected to transition to an employee-owned, ESOP company, it did so with an awareness of the power of the employee ownership model and out of a commitment to our employees and our clients to live into our Andesa Forever vision. It is a promise to our fellow employee-owners that Andesa will provide opportunities for those interested in personal and professional achievement and the willingness to work to accomplish the same."
This year, Andesa a member of Certified Employee-Owned, is celebrating EO Month by organizing Employee Owner Appreciation, educational events, virtual games, and a social media campaign. The need to adapt around virtual events has only pushed the company to become more creative.
"It has been my experience, that if you treat employees like they make a difference, they will do just that" said Tim Swiezak a Systems Development Manager and 17 year plus veteran of Andesa. Tim continues to say, "I am proud to be an employee-owner at Andesa, having ownership of an organization makes you dig a little deeper because you understand the benefit of an ESOP and can see the value it brings to our long-term vision."
Andesa became 100% employee-owned in January 2020 when the shareholders, including founder, John Walker, completed an exciting and culture enhancing Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) transaction. An ESOP is an employee benefit plan which provides company stock to employees as part of their retirement benefit. The ESOP is in addition to Andesa's existing 401(k) retirement plan.
Andesa Services provides comprehensive, integrated Policy Administration, Plan Administration and Third-Party Administration solutions for life insurance, annuity carriers and producers. With nearly 40 years in business, Andesa Services offers this suite of services in a secure, private cloud environment. Their integrated approach to technology and service for life insurance and annuity markets results in efficiency gains, reduced hardware costs, mitigated compliance risk and improved market response. For more information on Andesa Services, please visit http://www.AndesaServices.com or follow us on Twitter @AndesaServices.
