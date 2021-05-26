ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark Wilkin, Chief Financial Officer and Business Development Executive, Andesa Services has been named one of the 10 Best CFOs of 2021 by C Level Focus (CLF), a global media, branding and technology magazine.
CLF is honoring Mark with this prestigious award for his commitment to business growth, creating value for shareholders and dedication to professional excellence. To qualify, CFOs must lead with intelligence, emotional agility, and confidence; take the time to learn and develop new ideas; and have the foresight to create and implement successful business plans.
"Mark's leadership has been instrumental in helping Andesa Services achieve its strategic goals, financial benchmarks and pursue its vision. Mark's depth of understanding every aspect of the business and company strategy going well beyond finance drives his decision-making – making him a resource for other employees to leverage or emulate. Mark is a compass, respectfully reinforcing Andesa's values and vision in every decision and discussion," said Ron Scheese, President and CEO, Andesa Services.
The 10 Best CFOs of 2021 will be highlighted and honored in the May issue of CLF magazine. To read Mark's full article, please visit https://clevelfocus.com/Magazines/CFOs-2021/index.html#page/12.
About Andesa Services
Andesa Services provides comprehensive, integrated Policy Administration, Plan Administration and Third-Party Administration solutions for life insurance and annuity carriers and producers. With nearly 40 years in business, Andesa Services offers this suite of services in a secure, private cloud environment. The integrated approach to technology and service for life insurance and annuity markets results in efficiency gains, reduced hardware costs, mitigated compliance risk and improved market response. For more information on Andesa Services, please visit http://www.AndesaServices.com or follow us on Twitter @AndesaServices.
