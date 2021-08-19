ALLENTOWN, Pa., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A multifaceted executive and seasoned actuary, Michelle Cramer, the Director of Client Experience and Chief Actuary of Andesa Services has been named one of the top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2021.
As the financial technology sector continues to evolve, thousands of women in leadership roles help propel their companies and its products to more competitive positions in the market. The women nominated and selected by the Financial Technology Report for this year's awards have demonstrated exceptional skill in their respective positions. They were evaluated based on substantive reviews from peers and colleagues both within their organization and from across the industry.
With more than 25 years of experience in the Life Insurance Industry, Michelle joined Andesa in 2014 where she champions personal and professional development of her team, guiding them to achieve their fullest potential while driving client service excellence and quality performance.
Michelle has a proven ability to assess business operational effectiveness and administrative accuracy. Michelle's time at Andesa is not just focused on the financial health of the company, but also the culture.
"Finding the true value a person brings to a team is a process of mentoring, coaching and relationship building. Leadership is creating the right environment for your team to excel, and empowering them to grow at their own pace, while utilizing their strengths and the strengths of the team to be successful. It is a sincere honor to be recognized for a job that brings me great joy.", said Michelle Cramer.
To read the full article on the top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology, please visit https://thefinancialtechnologyreport.com/the-top-25-women-leaders-in-financial-technology-of-2021/.
About Andesa Services
Andesa Services provides comprehensive, integrated Policy Administration, Plan Administration and Third-Party Administration solutions for life insurance and annuity carriers and producers. With nearly 40 years in business, Andesa Services offers this suite of services in a secure, private cloud environment. The integrated approach to technology and service for life insurance and annuity markets results in efficiency gains, reduced hardware costs, mitigated compliance risk and improved market response. For more information on Andesa Services, please visit http://www.AndesaServices.com or follow us on Twitter @AndesaServices.
Media Contact
Kerianne Geist, Andesa Services, 610-984-4725, Kerianne.Geist@andesaservices.com
SOURCE Andesa Services