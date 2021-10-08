MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Armor of God": a powerful testament to the author's faith in God. "Armor of God" is the creation of published author Andi L. Mabry, a devoted wife and loving mother to three grown children who has been a lifelong resident of southern Idaho.
Mabry shares, "The Armor of God provides a fresh, encouraging, and fun way for your child to learn an important, biblical task. Knowing there is no escape from trials and discouragement for our children, as parents, we yearn to protect them from dangers in their path. Ephesians 6 is one of the best instruction manuals for children and adults alike to find tools to protect themselves from the darkness we all will surely face. The Armor of God is written with your little one in mind, teaching them not only what pieces of armor to put on but also how it will help them day to day. With a memorable poetic text, your child will be able to repeat this entire book on their own in no time. This will help them learn to arm themselves with God's protection each day, as commanded in His Word. What task can you name that is more important for your child than girding themselves with God's protection today? Make reading this empowering and equipping story to your little ones a daily habit and watch as they grow stronger in their own walk with Jesus."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andi L. Mabry's new book is an encouraging opportunity to discuss the concept of the Armor of God with children.
Mabry's lyrical story is certain to delight and entertain young readers everywhere.
