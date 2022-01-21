MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What It Really Means When a Grown Man Cries: Things He Wish He Could Say to Her": a potent reminder of the dangers of ignoring one's emotional health. "What It Really Means When a Grown Man Cries: Things He Wish He Could Say to Her" is the creation of published author Andre Williams, a loving husband and father of two who currently resides in California.
Williams shares, "Everyone knows how hard relationships can be and how trying to talk to each other can be even harder.
"With this book, men finally have something to help them communicate to their woman.
"And women have something to help them understand their man. With this book, she will see what the world looks like through his eyes and the pressure he feels trying to be the man of the house.
"Hopefully this book can spark up conversations that will help bring men and women closer together.
"So, men, give this book to your woman. And, women, read the book for the love of your man."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andre Williams's new book is a heartfelt opportunity for men and women to find an emotional connection again.
Williams hopes to help men and women find an understanding of each other in order to provide needed spiritual and emotional support.
Consumers can purchase "What It Really Means When a Grown Man Cries: Things He Wish He Could Say to Her" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "What It Really Means When a Grown Man Cries: Things He Wish He Could Say to Her," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing