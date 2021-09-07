MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Matthew, God, and the Corona Virus": a thoughtful approach to explaining virology to children. "Matthew, God, and the Corona Virus" is the creation of published author Andrea D. Hoisl, a loving wife and mother who works as the director of Faith Events for the Diocese of Norwich in Connecticut.
Hoisl shares, "Matthew is a curious little boy whose life has changed dramatically! First, his mom and dad bring three baby sisters home from the hospital, which turns his world upside down. People are coming and going every day, helping the family adjust to the new additions. And just when Matthew gets used to that, suddenly everyone disappears and his family is alone again. But their life is different because they can't leave the house. As Matthew tries to understand why all this is happening, he learns about the Corona virus and how it affects everyone's life. Matthew curiously questions why God is not around helping everyone because he knows God can do anything. Matthew's mom and dad not only help Matthew understand why we have to be extra careful about catching and spreading the virus, they also help him understand how God is with us all in special ways during this difficult time."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrea D. Hoisl's new book is a faith-based view of helping little ones understand the current world.
With gentle responses offered within the story, parents and guardians can help little ones understand why things are so very different than they had been before.
