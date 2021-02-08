MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life After Lupus: What is Your Autoimmune Name?": an inspirational narration of the author's experiences with a life-threatening disease. "Life After Lupus: What is Your Autoimmune Name?" is the creation of published author Andrea Lende, a writer who was diagnosed with Lupus. She journals her life experiences and shares it with others to inspire and uplift them.

Lende shares, "It took her three years to regain her health, which she did through diet and natural remedies. She shares her inspirational journey to help others live a life of healing, love, and thankfulness. Andrea has authored three additional books, writes and publishes daily prayers and meditations, and has written over one hundred songs. She speaks to many about her recovery."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrea Lende's new book includes her wonderful and inspirational journey towards healing and surviving her disease.

View a synopsis of "Life After Lupus: What is Your Autoimmune Name?" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Life After Lupus: What is Your Autoimmune Name?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Life After Lupus: What is Your Autoimmune Name?" contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

