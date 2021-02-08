NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...ICY CONDITIONS OVERNIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING... Although the snow has moved out of the region, many roads remain wet. Below freezing conditions are expected to develop shortly across the region. As a result, icy conditions, including black ice, will be possible, especially on untreated surfaces and bridges and overpasses overnight and into Monday morning. Temperatures by sunrise Monday morning will be mostly in the teens, so the icy conditions will remain possible through the Monday morning commute. If driving during this period, please exercise caution for slippery conditions. If the road looks wet, it could be icy! Allow extra time to reach your destination, increase following distance with the vehicle in front of you, and avoid using cruise control.