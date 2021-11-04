MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Chrysalis": an inspiring discussion of faith. "The Chrysalis" is the creation of published author Andrea S. Johnson-Thompson, a native of Nassau, Bahamas, has been married for the past 26 years, a mother of five sons, including twins, and a sister to twelve siblings, including a twin.
Johnson-Thompson shares, "Butterflies are symbols of transformation. The metamorphosis of a caterpillar into a butterfly is one of the most profound wonders of nature. Butterflies are deep and powerful representations of life, and many cultures associate the butterfly with the soul. The Christian religion sees the butterfly as a symbol of resurrection. Around the world, people view the butterfly as representing endurance, change, hope, and life.
"It is my heartfelt prayer this book will transcend religions and languages. It was written for 'the called' of God (Psalm 4:3) and the 'call waiting' of God (1 Kings 19:18). This book hopes to speak to the faithful remnant who have been set apart to do God's bidding and who have been set aside for God's kingdom assignment on earth. I believe God held these people close to Himself in reserve for the end-time glory that will hit the earth.
"When we who were once caterpillars are changed into a butterfly, purpose, destiny, and the manifestation of the prophetic word of God over our lives make up the beauty of our wings. As is the case with each butterfly, the pattern, size, and diverse colors of our wings are unique to our own individual calling and assignment. Our metamorphosis changes us from the inside out, and it empowers us to go out into the world and become disciples of men.
"There are many different species of butterflies, and no two are alike. In the same way, we are all different, but our individual divine assignments are all interconnected and work cohesively to see 'Thy kingdom come, thy will be done in earth as it is in heaven.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrea S. Johnson-Thompson's new book provides readers a motivational opportunity for an affirmation of faith.
Johnson-Thompson shares in hopes of empowering others to nurture a relationship with God.
