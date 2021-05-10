MEADVILLE, Pa., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Gathering Tide: In His Words": a mind-clearing manuscript that holds an in-depth understanding of the Bible and the messages that God wants to relay to His children. "The Gathering Tide: In His Words" is the creation of published author Andrew A. Birtalan, a substitute pastor, devoted husband, and father of two.
Birtalan shares, "After the passing of Andrew A. Birtalan and wife, Margaret Birtalan, their son, Andrew F. Birtalan was in possession of the manuscript. Andrew F. Birtalan passed away in 2008, leaving his son, Frank Birtalan, in possession of this written manuscript. After years of the manuscript sitting in the closet and Frank wanting to do something with his grandfather's book, while sitting and watching TV one night, he saw a commercial from Christian Faith Publishing company, and Frank decided to call. This led to the process of a written manuscript turning into a book for all to enjoy.
"Author Andrew A. Birtalan was a deeply religious man of God. As his grandson, Frank went to several services where he served as a substitute pastor. His grandfather had a deep understanding of the Bible and of God's Word. This manuscript has a way of explaining the Bible verses and how they apply to your life in the way God wants us to live, guiding us through the different stages of life. Grandson Frank Birtalan is proud to bring his grandfather's manuscript to light to the world and to keep his words alive through The Gathering Tide: In His Words.
"For a simple understanding of the journey of life, The Gathering Tide: In His Words will give you guidance and encouragement in faith and God's Word."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrew A. Birtalan's new book hopes to bring much wisdom and inspiration to individuals who are facing and will be facing obstacles in their individual Christian journeys.
May this be a tool for them to find a smoother sail along the rough waves of life.
