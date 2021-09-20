MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "New Testament Survey: A Bird's-Eye View": a helpful exploration of the scriptures of the New Testament. "New Testament Survey: A Bird's-Eye View" is the creation of published author Andrew Lai, the pastor of Emeritus of the Yiu Mienh Baptist Church in Richmond, California. Lai has worked as a math and science teacher at the high school level, as a cost engineer, and, later, as a senior project accountant for a major construction company that specializes in high-rise buildings in the city. In 2013, his wife of forty years passed due to cancer. He has an adult son and two daughters, along with seven grandchildren.
Lai shares, "Many have attempted to read through the whole New Testament only to be overwhelmed by the complexity and fascinating texts. This New Testament Survey is to give you a lift so you can have a bird's-eye view of the whole landscape before dashing in for a detailed reading and study. The New Testament consists of twenty-seven books. To help you see the big picture, this book maps out all the twenty-seven books in the order as they appear in the Bible and classify them into meaningful divisions.
"Whenever possible, the writer of each book is identified along with the time and purpose so that you will know when and why each book was written. In addition, an outline for each book is given. This way, you will have a preview of the content of each book before you start reading the pages in detail. Therefore, this book is immensely helpful for serious as well as casual Bible readers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrew Lai's new book is an engaging resource for those who seek to find a better understanding of the New Testament.
Lai presents a helpful and encouraging opportunity to find more insight in the powerful writings found within the New Testament.
View a synopsis of "New Testament Survey: A Bird's-Eye View" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "New Testament Survey: A Bird's-Eye View" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "New Testament Survey: A Bird's-Eye View," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
