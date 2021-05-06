MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Mystery of Jesus Christ: YHWH—Elohim—I Am—Jesus Christ": an educative and powerful narrative that reveals the Mystery of Jesus Christ's Character and Attributes. The book explains the plan of the almighty God to reveal Himself to His creation as God the Father, Son of God, and Son of man (truly man with flesh and blood). "The Mystery of Jesus Christ: YHWH—Elohim—I Am—Jesus Christ" is the creation of published author Andrew Mnzava, an engineer working in the corporate world as well as a teacher and preacher of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Mnzava shares, "Who is this Jesus Christ?
"For by Him were all things created that are in heaven and in earth, visible and invisible. Whether they be thrones or dominions, or principalities or powers—all things were created by Him and for Him. He is before all things, and by Him all things consist.
"Learn about who Jesus is, from dateless past to dateless future, as described in the Bible."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrew Mnzava's new book is an engaging and influential tool that illuminates the truth and purpose of Jesus Christ as well as the importance of having steadfast faith in Him.
"The Mystery of Jesus Christ: YHWH—Elohim—I Am—Jesus Christ" tackles important revelations of God as Jesus Christ to mankind.
